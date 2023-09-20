Trump visits Maquoketa, campaigning at fairgrounds to hundreds of supporters

The former president's stop at the Jackson County Fairgrounds is one of five trips to Iowa planned through the end of October.

MAQUOKETA, Iowa — Former president Donald Trump returned to Iowa as he campaigns to secure the Republican nomination for president.

Hundreds of supporters packed Pearson Hall at the Jackson County Iowa Fairgrounds on Sept. 20, coming from across Iowa and out-of-state.

"I see a lot of young people that are struggling, you know?" Iowa voter Gary Kramer said, hoping Trump will fight inflation if re-elected. "They live from week-to-week and they can't do the things they like to do. You go gas up, you just double the money that you used to put in the car."

Voters like Trace Mullinex drove down from Madison, Wisconsin. "I'd like to see the message firsthand that he's delivering ... I wanna get a look at him and see how he's holding up," he said. "The border security was really important. Economy is really I think the primary."

There was even at least one fan from outside the country. "I love that Trump represents God, and he has no problem saying it," Lannette Jamieson said, who is from Canada but visiting on an RV trip. "Everything he does will be pro-life, will be peaceful and unified."

Trump didn't talk much about his ongoing legal battles, instead focusing on his policies. "Our country is dying, It's dying. When you look at what's happening at the border, when you look at all the things that are going on," Trump said.

His topics ranged from the economy, to foreign relations, and education reform. "Who wants high taxes, who wants high interest rates? Who wants to not be able to buy a home? Who wants education that's a disaster? We're going to close the Department of Education and give it back to the states," he said.

Trump has visited Iowa seven times in 2023 and has four more trips to the state planned through the end of October.

In response to the former president's visit, Iowa Senate Minority Leader Pam Jochum (D - Dubuque) focused on Trump's record on abortion. "His extreme agenda against women has rippled throughout this nation and to Iowa women are suffering the consequences," Jochum said.