'We have to continue looking for Trudy' | Family of Trudy Appleby disappointed but persistent after no remains found in latest search

Trudy Appleby has been missing since Aug. 21, 1996.

MOLINE, Ill. — Since 1996, Moline Police have been searching for clues, hoping to find Trudy Appleby.

On Tuesday, their search led them to a property in Colona, where crews dug up the backyard but were not able to find any human remains and ended the search.

Trudy's uncle Ray Eddleman was at the scene and says he remained hopeful as crews searched.

"I had my fingers and toes crossed," Eddleman said. "I could tell by the way they kept going that they weren't finding much. Around 3:30 that day, Detective Griffin (with Moline Police) and the state police came out and spoke to me (saying) that they didn't find anything. I was devastated."

Eddleman has been dedicated to finding clues to his niece's whereabouts. He added the case has never gone cold and refuses to let her name go away, despite sometimes feeling numb to the situation.

"One thing that's important to me is keeping Trudy's name out there," Eddleman added. "I want Trudy's name to be on people's minds because the more she's talked about, the better chances that the truth will come out."

He says he will continue the search for an answer until he gets one.

"I have to keep going because my sister (Trudy's mother) is gone and Trudy's grandparents are gone," Ray said. "I refuse to let this go. It's easier to carry hope than it is to be angry. I will keep begging for answers until I get one. Trudy must come home."

Trudy Appleby would turn 39 in September, with her birthdate being Sept. 4, 1984.