27 years after Trudy Appleby disappeared, family and community still remembering her at vigil and searching for answers

27-years ago tonight, Dennis Appleby and Brenda Gordon spent their first of many sleepless nights, laying awake, living every parents’ nightmare. 6,624 sleepless nights for Brenda and 9,855 nights and counting for Dennis. Thousands and thousands of sleepless nights because predators took their 11-year-old daughter. Thousands and thousands of sleepless nights because a few residents of the Quad Cities continue to cover for those predators, the ones dead and the ones alive. You know who you are, we know you are reading this post, but you aren’t liking it or sharing it because you are perpetuating the heinous crimes of another. You aren’t talking because you want to side with predators. So while you ‘try’ to rest peacefully tonight just know, we will never give up. We will pursue you, we will pursue those that cover for you and we will bring Trudy home. Crime Stoppers of the Quad Cities at 309-762-9500