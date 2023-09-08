Truck hits Davenport Fire Department branch on Harrison Street

A truck smashed through the north wall of the fire station at 3506 N. Harrison St. in Davenport.

DAVENPORT, Iowa — A truck crashed into the Davenport Fire Department station at the corner of Harrison and W. 35th St. on Friday afternoon.

The truck appears to have run through the wall on the northern side of the station at 3506 N. Harrison St. after 1 p.m. on Sept. 8. Emergency crews were on scene in response to the accident.

News 8 has reached out for more information in regard to this incident.