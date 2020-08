Clean-up is underway at a Davenport shop after a truck crashed through the storefront.

DAVENPORT, Iowa — Clean-up is underway at a Davenport shop after a truck crashed through the storefront.

Officials say the crash happened around 4 p.m. Tuesday, August 18 at Little Rock and Gem shop on Brady Street.

Davenport police said two vehicles collided causing one of them to hit the building.

Fortunately, no one was hurt.