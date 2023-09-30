Evacuation lifted after toxic truck accident in Illinois causes ammonia leak, leaves 5 dead

The accident, which involved “multiple” vehicles, happened about a half-mile east of Teutopolis on U.S. Highway 40 on Friday.

TEUTOPOLIS, Ill. — More than 500 people in Teutopolis, Illinois can now return to their homes after a truck carrying toxic substances overturned Saturday morning, Effingham Fire Chief Brant Yochum told 5 On Your Side.

The crash left five people killed and five people seriously injured, according to numerous state and federal authorities. Route 40, where the crash took place, is still closed as authorities remove vehicles from the scene.

Effingham County Coroner Kim Rhodes said the five dead included three from the same family — one adult and two children under 12. The other two were adult motorists from out of state, Rhodes said. Additionally, five people were airlifted to area hospitals, their conditions unknown.

The National Transportation Safety Board is reviewing the crash, which also prompted an evacuation of area residents. Illinois State Police said the accident occurred Friday and involved “multiple” vehicles, but told 5 On Your Side that it couldn't confirm the number of fatalities until the scene became non-hazardous. Fatality numbers reportedly may vary as the scene becomes clear.

"The semi-truck was carrying approximately 7,500 gallons of anhydrous ammonia at the time of the accident," a release from the EPA said. "Early estimates indicate approximately 4,000 gallons have been released. The leak has been partially patched. There have been five fatalities reported as well as multiple injuries. Currently approximately 500 individuals have been evacuated from the area due to the anhydrous ammonia leak."

The crash happened about a half-mile east of Teutopolis on U.S. Highway 40. Police said Saturday that due to the plume from the ammonia leak, an evacuation was ordered within an approximate one mile radius of the crash, including northeastern parts of Teutopolis. Crews were working to contain the leak. Teutopolis is about 110 miles northeast of St. Louis.