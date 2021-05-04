Happy trout fishing! Iowa, Illinois 2021 seasons open

Thousands of trout are ready to be caught in Iowa and Illinois lakes for the 2021 Spring fishing season and we want to see YOUR catches.

MOLINE, Ill — Spring trout fishing season is upon us!

Text us your photos at (309) 736-3229 or shoot us an email at news@wqad.com.

Iowa

In Iowa, fishermen need a valid fishing license and must pay a trout fee to fish for or possess trout. Anglers are limited to five trout daily with a 10 trout possession limit. Children 15-years-old or younger must fish with a licensed adult.

Illinois

The 2021 trout fishing season officially opened Saturday.

The Department of Natural Resources stocked more than 80,000 rainbow trout in the states more than 50 ponds and lakes.

All anglers must have a fishing license and an Inland Trout Stamp unless they are under the age of 16, blind or disabled or are an Illinois resident on leave from active duty in the Armed Forces.

Each angler is limited to five trout each day.