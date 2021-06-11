'Absolutely devastated' Travis Scott releases statement following deaths at Astroworld Festival

Eight people died and hundreds injured during the Astroworld Festival Friday night

HOUSTON — Travis Scott released a statement this morning, following Friday night's deadly incident at the Astroworld Festival.

Eight people were killed and many more were sent to the hospital. There were hundreds more treated at the scene, according to the Houston Fire Department

Below is the statement.

"I am absolutely devastated by what took place last night. My prayers go out to the families and all those impacted by what happened at Astroworld Festival.

Houston PD has my total support as they continue to look into the tragic loss of life.

I am committed to working together with the Houston community to heal and support the families in need. Thanks you to Houston PD, Fire Department and NRG Park for their support.