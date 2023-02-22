With icy weather expected, here are tips for traveling safely

With icy weather expected today, AAA and the Illinois and Iowa Departments of Transportation have advice if you need to travel.

MOLINE, Ill. — StormTrack8 is expecting icy weather in our viewing area for Wednesday, specifically in northern areas like Sterling, Rock Falls, Clinton, Tipton and Maquoketa.

In case you need to travel in icy road conditions, AAA and the Illinois and Iowa Departments of Transportations have advice on how to drive safely:

In general, go slower and use brakes carefully, especially if there's a risk of black ice.

Remember that if you hit a large patch of ice, it may be very difficult to stop quickly and you may need to coast slowly to a stop.

Add extra following distance for vehicles - AAA recommends 5 to 6 seconds of follow time between you and other vehicles.

Bridges, intersections and ramps are all especially prone to icing - be especially careful in these areas.

With hills, having some speed on a flat roadway before going uphill can help, but if you can, avoid hills entirely as it can be very hard to power up them.

Pack a variety of supplies in your car: an ice scraper, first-aid kit, extra wiper fluid, jumper cables, blankets and non-perishable food and water are all recommended.

Local power companies are also reminding people of the danger of downed power lines.

Extreme icy weather can cause power lines to collapse. If that happens, do not approach or touch the power lines. Instead, call the power company to inform them of the damage.

