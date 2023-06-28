21 Canadian Pacific Kansas City train cars derail near Nahant Marsh

A CPKC Railway spokesperson says three of the cars were carrying loads of liquid asphalt but there were no leaks.

DAVENPORT, Iowa — On Tuesday evening, a train "operating at slow speed" derailed near Nahant Marsh, according to Salem Woodrow, media relations manager for the Canadian Pacific Kansas City railroad.

The train was in CPKC's Nahant Yard in Davenport when 21 cars derailed. There were no injuries or spills of hazardous materials, according to Woodrow. Public safety is not at risk either and Woodrow said there is no threat to it from the derailment.

Three of the cars were carrying liquid asphalt but no leaks were coming from them, Woodrow said.

He added that CPKC crews have been at the scene since June 27 to clean up the derailed train.

The cause is still unknown and a preliminary investigation determined no mechanical issues were found in the track infrastructure or rail equipment.

Signal systems were operating properly and the incident is still under investigation.