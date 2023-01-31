Train blocks off entire subdivision near Dixon

A Union Pacific Railroad Train near Dixon has been stationary for hours, blocking off an entire subdivision to incoming and outgoing traffic.

DIXON, Ill. — Updated Story:

As of 9:51 a.m., the train has been separated and the railway crossing at Butler Street and Railroad Avenue is open to traffic.

Original Story:

A Union Pacific Railroad Train near Dixon has been stationary for hours, blocking off an entire subdivision, according to a Jan. 31 news release.

Around 1:53 a.m. on Tuesday morning, the Lee County Sheriff's Office learned that a Union Pacific Railroad was blocking roadways for the entire Woodland Shores subdivision west of Dixon.

At the time of the call, the train had already been stationary and blocking the road for hours. The Union Pacific crew has reportedly timed out and was waiting for a relief crew.

Though the sheriff's office had contacted Union Pacific multiple times in an effort to move the train, as of 8:15 a.m., the subdivision is still blocked to incoming and outgoing traffic.

The crossings at Wadsworth Way and Railway Road, and also the crossing at Butler Street and Railroad Avenue in Nelson are entirely blocked by train cars.

The sheriff’s office is currently working on a contingency plan in an effort to provide emergency access to the area should the need arise. The sheriff's office is also contacting the Federal Railroad Administration to make them aware of the situation.