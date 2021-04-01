Tow truckers slammed with calls after two winter storms blow through

The new year came in with a bang, after two winter storms made their way through the Quad City region, resulting in a busy few days for local towing companies.

STOCKTON, Iowa — After a midwestern snow storm, it's not hard to spot plenty of stuck and stalled cars dotting highways, interstates, and even residential streets. Ditches and medians are often filled with the latest victims of icy roads and blizzard conditions, creating a busy few days for local towing companies.

In the Quad City region, back-to-back storms during the final week of 2020 brought loads of ice and snow... and plenty of cars blown off course.

"We've been busy a lot," said Shane Nuhanovic, owner of Brothers Towing & Recovery in Stockton, Iowa. "We have so many calls and we still have calls. We are ready to go. It is a lot. A lot."

The business opened in Davenport in 2016, and has since moved out to Stockton. It's not hard to spot their buildings - just look for the giant red semi perched atop two towering silos, or perhaps their bright red firetruck, displayed in their front yard.

Brothers is a family owned and operated business, with Nuhanovic and his children towing out stuck vehicles and semis, and repairing many on-site.

They say the past few days have been extremely busy, following both storms.

"These two days, we did about 45," explained Nuhanovic. That's 45 cars and trailers freed from the snow and ice, including one semi that had flipped over onto the roof.

While those inflated numbers are normal during the winter, Brothers say they were a little surprised to see them this year, since they thought more people would be staying home - due to the pandemic - instead of traveling.

If someone does get stuck, they say to call 911 first, and make sure they are safe and out of the storm before seeing to their car.

"If it's still bad we cannot go out to get it," explained Nuhanovic. "Once we get there and pull the car out, if you can drive you can drive, and if not, we help you get to a motel. We'll get the vehicle to our property till you're ready to pick it up."

But above all else, he cautions that everyone stay home if the weather is bad. And if you do have to drive, Nuhanovic asks that you be careful, stay safe, and always pack blankets, food and water.

While the team has been busy with an influx of stranded vehicles, they say other drivers on the road have been one of their main concerns.

"It's cold out, there's ice on the ground, so anything can happen," remarked Zahid Nuhanovic, Shane's son. He says that often, cars don't slow down or even move over to the far lane from where they're at with a tow truck. While it's already dangerous enough to have cars zipping by while they're walking and working, he says that becomes even more precarious when it's icy out. Just one misstep on the slippery shoulder could mean injury or death.

"Slow down, move over," pleaded Zahid. "There's no reason, if there's an open lane on your right and we're on the left side, there is always to go on the right. Why try to hurt us, you know? We're trying to do a job to keep you safe."

A good reminder, as more storms are on the way.