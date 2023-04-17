Tow operator struck, killed by Jeep while assisting broken-down bus Monday morning

The identities of the operator killed and the person driving the Jeep that hit them have yet to be released.

SCOTT COUNTY, Iowa — A tow operator is dead after a Jeep struck and killed them along Interstate 80 westbound near the TBK Sports Complex early Monday morning.

The crash report from the Iowa State Patrol says the Jeep struck the operator while they were assisting a broken-down bus. The operator was not in a vehicle when they were hit.

Charges are pending in the case, according to the report. Names of the tow operator and the individual driving the Jeep have not been released as of Monday morning.

