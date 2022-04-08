8th annual Tour de Brew returning to Quad Cities this weekend

Tour de Brew says all proceeds will go towards raising money for cancer. The bike ride takes off at 10 a.m. Saturday at Icons Martini Bar in Rock Island.

Riding bikes, singing songs and raising money for cancer — all while having a beer or two. Those are some of the fun things taking place in this year's eighth annual Tour de Brew in the Quad Cities on Saturday.

Before the bike ride, a pre-party to kick off the weekend is being held on Friday, April 29 at Icons Martini Bar in Rock Island. Icons will open at 9 a.m. on Saturday, April 30, and will provide a free breakfast burrito (included in the registration fee) before the official ride takes off at 10 a.m.

This year's trail will be a 40-mile charity bike ride along the Mississippi Trails and into the Quad Cities. Tour de Brew said the main goal behind the event is to raise awareness and funds for cancer, not profits.

The following businesses will take part in Saturday's bike stops: