Tour de Brew QC announces 2020 route

Katie's Club announced the bike path for the annual fundraiser Friday night.

Tour de Brew now has its route for the 2020 ride publically announced after Katie's Club initially revealed it at their Trivia Night.

The 7th annual Tour de Brew ride is scheduled for Saturday, May 2nd and will cover about 45 miles on both the Iowa and Illinois sides of the Mississippi river.

After its initial reveal to participants in the Katie's Club Trivia Night at Columbus Hall in Davenport, the route was then detailed in a Facebook post which describes the route as the following:

"Packet pick up is Friday, May 1 at Icons, 124 18th St., Rock Island, from 3 p.m. To 7 p.m. A pre-ride beer tasting will be held during that time in Icon's courtyard. It will cost $10 for registered riders and $25 to just taste beer. More details to come soon on the beer tasting.

Packet pick up resumes the next day, Saturday, May 2 at Icon's. Cool Beanz will be on site with it's “Coffee Coach.” Breakfast burritos donated by TPC Cash-N-Carry and riders will be formerly sent off at 9:00 AM. The ride will move on to Bent River Tasting Room, 512 24th St., Rock Island.

From there, riders head to The Edge Eatery and Drinkatorium, 1802 2nd. Ave., Rapids City. The Edge has invited Rapids City's newest coffee place, Pulse 84, to serve up iced coffees. Entertainment is planned throughout the day.

The next stop is Midwest Ale Works, 537 12th Ave., East Moline, located just east of The Bend.

Riders will then head back to Moline, with stops at Bad Boyz/Rebellion, 313 16th St. and Galena Brewing Company, 1534 River Drive.

The next stop takes rivers into Riverdale, to My Place the Pub, 4405 State Street.

From there, riders will hop onto the Duck Creek Bike Path up to Devils Glen Road, taking that bike path to Crawford Brew Works, 3659 Devils Glen Road.

Riders will go back the way they came, heading back into Rock Island. Wake Brewing, 2529 5th Ave. is the next stop. The ride ends where it began at Icons, where a post-race party will be held, which will include live music and silent auction."