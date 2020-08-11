Coal Valley couple sets up Christmas decorations for massive display

Toney and Steph Genova have put up the display for 15 years. They also take donations to make sure several families have a holiday meal.

COAL VALLEY, Ill. — It's the 15th year for Toney and Steph Genova's Christmas yard display. They were hard at work on Sunday to get more than 100 inflatables up in their yard. They even took over their neighbor's yard, too.

"We're still trying to bring out the spirit of Christmas back," Steph says. "Everything's so negative right now in the world, so if we can do something positive, that's what we're here to do."

The display isn't just about having fun. The Genovas also take donations to put together food baskets for families in need, to ensure they have a Christmas day meal.

Steph says they plan to have at least five baskets this year, more if they get more donations. Hy-Vee is providing the hams for those baskets.

You can find their display at 1709 E 3rd St, Coal Valley. This is where you can drop off letters for Santa, monetary and food donations for the food baskets, and nominations for someone you'd like to receive a food basket for Christmas dinner.