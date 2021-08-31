Tire catches fire, causes motor vehicle crash on I-88 near Rock Island County

East bound lanes on I-88 were temporarily closed late Monday evening due to a fire and crash.

Illinois State Police District 7 Troopers responded to one-unit motor vehicle crash on Interstate 88 near milepost 9 late Monday night.

According to a report from ISP Trooper Jayme Bufford, the accident occurred at approximately 9:57 p.m. and involved a 2015 maroon freightliner truck tractor semi-trailer.

The vehicle was traveling eastbound on I-88 near milepost 9 and experienced a flat tire on the trailer. The tire caught fire and which the driver was unable to extinguish.

Both I-88 eastbound lanes were closed and traffic was diverted to Illinois Route 92 at Joslin.