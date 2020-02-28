Timken Drives looks to move auger production, add jobs to Clinton

The manufacturing and processing company received $250k in state aid for the move.

CLINTON, Iowa — Timken Drives is looking to expand, again.

The manufacturing and processing company is expected to create more than 80 jobs with its plans to move production of augers from Fulton, Illinois to a new location in Clinton, Iowa.

Timken received $250,000 in state aid for the move.

The company announced its plans to add more than 100 jobs to the Fulton area earlier this month after acquiring Diamond Chain, a roller chain manufacturer.