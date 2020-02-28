Timken Drives looks to move auger production, add jobs to Clinton

CLINTON, Iowa — Timken Drives is looking to expand, again.
The manufacturing and processing company is expected to create more than 80 jobs with its plans to move production of augers from Fulton, Illinois to a new location in Clinton, Iowa.
Timken received $250,000 in state aid for the move.
The company announced its plans to add more than 100 jobs to the Fulton area earlier this month after acquiring Diamond Chain, a roller chain manufacturer.
With the acquisition, Timken established the Fulton plant as its global chain headquarters and called back to work the more than 60 employees they laid off in August 2019.