Poweshiek County Sheriff's Office asks for surveillance video in search for missing Iowa boy

Xavior Harrelson has been missing for almost a week, and law enforcement is looking for more leads.

MONTEZUMA, Iowa — 11-year-old Xavior Harrelson is on the minds of everyone in the small town of Montezuma.

From the barbershop to the softball game, everyone was talking about the boy reported missing last week and what they could do to help.

"Xavior, I don't think, would wander off on his own," said Marie Boulton, one of Harrelson's school teachers. "He has a huge heart and really loved his mom and helped her out at home, so I don't think he would want to leave and make her worry or make any of us worry."

In a new effort to find leads, the Poweshiek County Sheriff's Office posted on social media Wednesday, asking homeowners and anyone in the area of where Harrelson was last seen to turn over surveillance video to law enforcement.

"We are reaching out to the public in an attempt to locate any video systems that we may not be aware of," a Facebook post from the sheriff's office reads.

"You don't expect it to happen in your hometown," said Ron, the owner of Ron's Barber Shop in Motnezuma.

One customer at the barber shop, Larry Weeks, lives just blocks away from Harrelson. He said investigators have searched his property looking for the 11-year-old.

"I feel really bad, because we had the Mollie Tibbetts murder a couple years back," he said. "Now, ten miles away, here we are again."