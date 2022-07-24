Decades-old time capsule opened at Rock Island church

Placed in 1949, the Tri-City Jewish Center opened the capsule at its old location.

ROCK ISLAND, Ill. — A 73-year-old time capsule was revealed in Rock Island.

The capsule was carved out on Sunday at Word of Life Church on 7th Avenue in Rock Island.

The capsule was placed by the Tri-City Jewish Center when it used to occupy that space. It was hidden behind a large brick next to one of the building's entrances.

The capsule was a metal container. Inside were the center's newsletter, blueprints of the original building and other documents.

People of all ages were at the opening, including center member Gary Segal, who was only 6 years old when the capsule was created.

"We had a pretty nice crowd here," Segal said. "Just a lovely afternoon looking at our heritage and having camaraderie with the Word of Life church and its congregates."

Tri-City Jewish Center is currently located at 2215 E. Kimberly Road in Davenport. The center plans on eventually setting up a display with the capsule items and other content from their archives.