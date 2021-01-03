Brooks is challenging incumbent Rock Island Mayor Mike Thoms in the 2021 election. Brooks discussed his platform and answered questions from community members.

ROCK ISLAND, Ill. — Sitting front and center, Thurgood Brooks was ready to engage with his community as he runs for mayor of Rock Island.

"I don't think Rock Islanders have felt they have been included in the decisions that are important behind the city of Rock Island," Brooks said.

Brooks talked about his platform, which includes a green economy and affordable housing.

"What we need to do to be successful in obtaining those objectives comes down to including our residents, and being transparent, kinda what we're doing with our city dealings," Brooks said. "And that's what I'm about. And one step further, you gotta follow through."

Brooks then quickly turned his focus to concerns brought by community members.

"I'm someone who's gonna listen," Brooks said.

"I like that he's kind of like a homegrown candidate," said Jill Lackey.

Lackey attended Sunday's town hall to hear how Brooks plans to re-invest in Rock Island's downtown district.

"If we could bring kids down here to have something to go on with them, even like a little kid festival for them that would be great, to have them be involved in their community and be proud of where they live," Lackey said.

Lackey said there isn't enough lighting downtown either, which adds safety concerns at night.

Community members also echoed Brooks' plan for transparency from city leaders.

"Seems like he'll stay on what our concerns are until those concerns are met or cant be met and in either case we'll know why," said Ethan Sparkman.