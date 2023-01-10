x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »
Local News

Three-vehicle crash leaves 2 dead in Galena

Police say that a 2011 Chevy Cobalt crossed into the westbound lane before colliding head on with a westbound 2013 Hyundai Elantra, which then crashed into a semi.
Credit: MGN

GALENA, Ill — Two people are dead after a three-vehicle collision in Galena late Monday night, according to a Jo Daviess County media release.

Around 11:02 p.m., authorities responded to U.S. Route 20 W just west of William Drive. Upon arrival, deputies found three vehicles involved in the crash. 

The sheriff's office says that a 2011 Chevy Cobalt crossed into the westbound lane before colliding head-on with a westbound 2013 Hyundai Elantra. The initial crash caused the Elantra to collide with an eastbound semi-truck.

Two occupants of the Elantra were pronounced dead at the scene. A third occupant was transported to an area hospital with undisclosed injuries. 

The sole occupant of the Cobalt was transported to a local hospital with undisclosed injuries. 

The semi-truck's driver wasn't injured.

The crash is still being investigated and more information will be released in the future. 

Related Articles

Download the WQAD News 8 App 
Subscribe to our newsletter 
► Subscribe to our YouTube channel

Watch more news, weather and sports on News 8's YouTube channel

More Videos

In Other News

3 Things to Know: Quad Cities headlines for Jan. 10 2022

Before You Leave, Check This Out