Three-vehicle crash leaves 2 dead in Galena

GALENA, Ill — Two people are dead after a three-vehicle collision in Galena late Monday night, according to a Jo Daviess County media release.

Around 11:02 p.m., authorities responded to U.S. Route 20 W just west of William Drive. Upon arrival, deputies found three vehicles involved in the crash.

The sheriff's office says that a 2011 Chevy Cobalt crossed into the westbound lane before colliding head-on with a westbound 2013 Hyundai Elantra. The initial crash caused the Elantra to collide with an eastbound semi-truck.

Two occupants of the Elantra were pronounced dead at the scene. A third occupant was transported to an area hospital with undisclosed injuries.

The sole occupant of the Cobalt was transported to a local hospital with undisclosed injuries.

The semi-truck's driver wasn't injured.

The crash is still being investigated and more information will be released in the future.