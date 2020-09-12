3 workers trapped, 2 injured in collapse of Ohio power plant

Adams County Sheriff Kimmy Rogers says there are believed to be three workers still in the building. First responders have contacted one of them.

MANCHESTER, Ohio — Two workers are in the hospital and three others are still trapped after the Killen Generating Station collapsed Wednesday morning, according to Adams County Sheriff Kimmy Rogers.

Rogers has confirmed to 3News that the 911 call was received at 8:36 a.m. Wednesday morning. According to Rogers, the two people who were taken to the hospital are currently in stable condition. First responders have made contact with one of the people still stuck underneath the collapsed building; the two others still have not been found.

According to the Associated Press, the power plant was being demolished. Rogers told the AP that it's not yet clear what caused the collapse. Emergency crews are still on the scene. The coal-fired generating station opened in 1982 and was closed in May 2018.