Three Rock Island women, including a teenager, sue McDonald's over racial discrimination on the job

The former employees and plaintiffs say they faced reduced hours, verbal abuse, retaliation and termination because of their race.

ROCK ISLAND, Illinois — Three women, including a 17-year-old, that worked at a Rock Island McDonald's say they faced racial discrimination while on the job. Now, they've filed a federal civil rights lawsuit over what they say they experienced at the location off of 11th and 31st streets.

"Black workers were called 'ghetto,' 'lazy' and 'smelly' by managers, including the white manager who put black workers on a literal black list to not get additional work hours," Former Employee and Plaintiff Stephanie Stevens says.

They're suing both the McDonald's Corporation and Gendco, the Illinois company that owns and operates that location.

"I am deeply committed to running a values-led organization, and discrimination, harassment or retaliation of any kind are not tolerated in my restaurants." Gendco President and McDonald's Franchisee Trina Gendron says. "I take these allegations seriously and am currently reviewing the complaint and investigating these allegations."

Selynda Middlebrook says she was forced to quit her job at the McDonald's. She says her white general manager called her a 'waste of space' and cut her hours down to one shift a week during the pandemic.

"More hours would've made more money for food, for clothes and for my home. Instead, McDonald's cut my schedule to 4 hours per week. Four hours per week at $10 per hour -- how are you supposed to raise a newborn on that?" she says. "When McDonald's says 'Black Lives Matter,' those words are hollow," she says. "Because if black lives mattered to McDonald's, as a black mother, I shouldn't have been discriminated against and told I shouldn't exist."

And Middlebrook says when her co-worker Stevens stood up to their boss, she was fired on the spot.

"Now, I'm without a steady income which is frightening during this pandemic," Stevens says.

The three women are suing for lost wages, attorney's fees and compensation for the physical and emotional trauma they say they've experienced.

"We refuse to stay silent and let this keep going on," Linda Harper, the teenage plaintiff's grandmother, says.