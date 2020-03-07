Three people and dog rescued from Davenport house fire

A group of three and a dog were rescued by Davenport police via ladder Friday afternoon.

DAVENPORT, Iowa — Three people and a dog were evacuated from fire by Davenport emergency responders in the mid-day on Friday, July 3r.

First responders were dispatched to the house in the 500 block of Locust Street at about 11 a.m.

The Davenport Police Department says that they put up a ladder and helped three people and a dog evacuate the building during the incident.

Smoke billowed out of the second story while firefighters worked to get the fire under control.