Three hospitalized after three-way crash in Davenport

A crash between two cars and a motorcycle on Locust Street Friday night sent all three drivers to the hospital; one with life-threatening injuries

Three people were sent to the hospital after a crash between three vehicles on Locust Street in Davenport on Friday night.

According to Davenport police, just before 11 p.m. on October 8, officers were alerted to a crash scene on Locust Street in between Warren and Brown Streets.

The incident began with two cars crashing into each other, both sustaining heavy damage and scattering debris across the area.

Short after, a motorcycle ran through the scene, crashing into the wreckage.

All three drivers were reportedly injured in the accident, with the motorcycle driver's being life-threatening, while the other two only sustained minor injuries. All three were sent to the hospital.