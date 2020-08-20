Three dead, no survivors after midnight Davenport crash

Three people were pronounced dead after one driver reportedly ran a stop sign on Kimberly Road just after midnight and crashed into an SUV.

DAVENPORT, Iowa — Three people died at the scene of a serious car accident just after midnight on Thursday, August 20.

First responders were called to the scene at 12:05 a.m. in the aftermath of a crash between a car and a SUV at the intersection of Kimberly Road and Wisconsin Avenue.

Investigators discovered that the car, travelling northbound, had reportedly ran the Wisconsin Avenue stop sign, and struck the side of the SUV, which was travelling east on Kimberly Road.

One of the SUV's passengers was thrown from the vehicle, before it and the car slid into a ditch and caught fire.

The car's driver and both occupants of the SUV were pronounced dead at the scene, leaving the accident with no survivors. The victims' names have not been released.