Three Chicago teens injured in Whiteside County hit-and-run

Investigators determined that an unknown driver sideswiped another vehicle on I-88 and injured the its 3 occupants.

Investigation from the Illinois State Police revealed that three Chicago teens were injured in a hit-and-run by an unknown driver Saturday night.

ISP reports that the unknown driver, operating a white Chrysler 300, was traveling west on I-88 near Milepost 37.5 when passed a Honda CRV SUV on the left shoulder. The Chrysler sideswiped the SUV, which then ran off the road and overturned into the median. The Chrysler's driver continued on and left the scene.

The SUV's driver, 19-year-old Trevon Taylor, and its two passengers, 19-year-old Tashiana Lane and an unnamed 17-year-old girl, all from Chicago, were transported to an area hospital and treated for non-life-threatening injuries.