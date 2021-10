Strong winds knocked out power for thousands in the Quad City Area Sunday night.

MidAmerican Energy reported more than 4,000 people were without power since around 8:00 p.m. Sunday.

Alliant Energy also reported over 100 outages in the Clinton area.

Local emergency crews responded to multiple calls for downed power lines.