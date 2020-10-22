Thomson prison workers demand pay raise and retention bonus as 200 positions remain unfilled

THOMSON, Ill. — Thomson prison workers are demanding more pay as the prison struggles to fill around 200 positions.
On October 21 the prison union petitioned the federal salary council for a boost in pay. The union says the boost would help with recruitment.
The union is asking for pay comparable with workers in Chicago plus a retention bonus of 25% for current workers.
A job fair is being held at Thomson Prison starting at 9 a.m. Saturday, October 24.
According to the Sauk Valley Journal, Thomson currently houses 1,341 inmates, and had slightly over 200 officers in August, far short of the 365 goal.