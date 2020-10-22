Thomson prison workers demand pay raise and retention bonus as 200 positions remain unfilled

The union is asking for pay comparable with workers in Chicago plus a retention bonus of 25% for current workers.

THOMSON, Ill. — Thomson prison workers are demanding more pay as the prison struggles to fill around 200 positions.

On October 21 the prison union petitioned the federal salary council for a boost in pay. The union says the boost would help with recruitment.

The union is asking for pay comparable with workers in Chicago plus a retention bonus of 25% for current workers.

A job fair is being held at Thomson Prison starting at 9 a.m. Saturday, October 24.