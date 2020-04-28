Thomson Prison selected as 'quarantine location' for newly-admitted inmates

Thomson Prison is one of 11 facilities across the country to be designated as a "quarantine location," according to state senators.

THOMSON, Ill. — Thomson Prison is one of 11 facilities across the country to be designated as a "quarantine location" for thousands of newly-admitted inmates, according to a statement from Illinois Senator Dick Durbin's office.

In a statement, Durbin, along with lawmakers Tammy Duckworth and Cheri Bustos said the were "disturbed" to learn of the Bureau of Prisons' decision. Their concerns mainly stemmed from transferring inmates "without appropriate preventative measures in place" such as testing each transferred inmate for COVID-19.

Senator Durbin said it is their understanding that hundreds of prisoners will be transferred to Thomson.

"I understand the impulse there but the obvious question is... have you tested them before they’re being sent in?" he said. "It’s a question of the health of the staff who continue to work there and the other prisoners who are in prison at this moment."

According to a spokesperson from Thomson Prison, inmates are screened before being moved to the facility. They are not accepted if they are showing symptoms of COVID-19.

"When new inmates come into our system, they must be quarantined for 14-days to ensure they remain asymptomatic before being introduced into the main population," said the prison spokesperson.

The purpose of setting up quarantine locations is to house inmates until they are medically cleared to move to their designated institution.