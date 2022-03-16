Drug exposure during mail screening at USP Thomson sends officer to hospital, union says

Weeks after an officer had a synthetic drug exposure, another Thomson officer needed treatment for an alleged drug exposure while screening mail Tuesday.

THOMSON, Ill. — A prison officer was hospitalized Tuesday, March 15 after an alleged drug exposure at U.S. Penitentiary Thomson, according to the American Federation of Government Employees.

In a statement released Tuesday night, AFGE Local 4070 President Jon Zumkehr said the officer was sorting mail in one of the prison housing units at Thomson when the alleged exposure took place. After treatment at a local hospital, the officer was released later that day.

The incident came just three weeks after another officer at Thomson was hospitalized for synthetic drug exposure, Zumkehr said. During mail screenings, officers are responsible for detecting dangerous contraband, such as drugs, to prevent it from entering the prison.

According to the AFGE, Thomson is currently short 75 positions in custody and 10 positions in medical, and the Federal Bureau of Prisons states the prison currently has a population of nearly 1,000 inmates.

Zumkehr said the union has asked prison management to reenlist search and shakedown teams that were eliminated through staffing cuts.

For years, Thomson has struggled with staffing issues and high turnover.

News 8 reported last year that nurses, counselors, psychologists and other employees were being made to work as correctional officers due to the lack of staff. Union employees also noted high amounts of mandated overtime to cover for the lack of workers.

In an effort to combat high turnover of staff, Bureau of Prisons approved 25% retention bonuses after a year's employment at Thomson.