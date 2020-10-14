This year's Lighting on the Commons cancelled, new set of events in the works

A new series of events called the Holiday Pop-Up, in partnership with the Holiday Hop, will take place over November and December to avoid crowding.

MOLINE, Illinois — Lighting on the Commons this year in downtown Moline is cancelled because of the COVID-19 pandemic. But instead, city leaders are combining the event with another, the Holiday Hop.

The partnership will bring a new series of events called the Holiday Pop-Up. Those plans are still in the works, but the idea is to create new, smaller events over November and December to avoid overcrowding.

"We're not cancelling Christmas or the holidays in downtown Moline," Moline Centre Main Street Manager Geoff Manis says. "We hope to spread out over the holiday season to spread cheer."

Manis says last year, between 10,000 and 15,000 people visited the John Deere Commons area for the holiday celebrations.