This weekend's Riverfront Pops performance along the Davenport Riverfront sold out

About 2,000 people will attend the Quad City Symphony Orchestra's first event since the pandemic began.

DAVENPORT, Iowa — This year's Riverfront Pops performance at Leclaire Park will look a little different because of the COVID-19 pandemic. Regardless, musicians are still excited for the event.

"Personally, I've exp that my life kinda organizes itself around events, concerts and getting together so the past seven months have been weird," Principal French Horn Marc Zyla says.

This will be the Quad City Symphony Orchestra's first even since the pandemic began.

"It'll be exciting to see the park light up again," Executive Director Brian Baxter says.

Baxter says the orchestra has lost hundreds of thousands of dollars in the last six months, after cancelling multiple concerts and postponing Riverfront Pops original date.

Now, the orchestra is adjusting to the pandemic, decreasing its crowd size from 7,000 to about 2,000 people. Guests will be spaced out to allow for social distancing and requiring masks when everyone enters, leaves and moves around.

Only parties of two, six or ten people were able to buy group tickets those sold out quick. The orchestra on stage was almost cut in half, from 50 musicians to 27 to allow for social distancing. Certain musicians will also wear face masks.

"String players will wear masks all the time," Zyla says. "Wind and brass players will wear masks when they aren't playing their instrument."

There will be sanitizing stations during the performance, but there will not be vendors this year so it is bring-your-own food and drink.

All these measures being taken to bring music back to the riverfront again.