What to know ahead of time for the 2023 Quad City Air Show

DAVENPORT, Iowa — The U.S. Air Force's Thunderbirds have arrived in Davenport just in time for the Quad City Air Show. Shows will take place on Saturday, June 24 and Sunday, June 25 with gates opening at 8 a.m. and closing at 5 p.m.

The main air shows will start around noon and end around 4 p.m. each day, according to the event's website.

Performances include the U.S. Air Force Thunderbirds and Heritage Flight, the F22 RAPTOR Demo Team, the Shetterly Squadron and more. It is just the fourth air show this year to feature the Thunderbirds and F22 Demo Team.

Capt. Zachary Taylor and a pilot of the USAF Thunderbirds said the performance is full of adrenaline from start to finish.

"You're going to see precision flying, anywhere from 18 inches apart, to high speed passes over 600 mph," Taylor said. "It's pretty spectacular."

One-day tickets are $30 in advance for adults and $40 at the gate. Kids who are between five and 10 are $10 in advance ($15 at the gate) and those under four years old are able to attend for free with a paying adult.

Tickets are also sold in bulk at reduced individual rates. Parking is available for $10, along with VIP passes. More information can be found on the Quad City Air Show's website.