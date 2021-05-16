THIS WEEK: Your kids' shot at a shot

The Pfizer vaccine can be given to 12 year olds, why are health officials so confident about the shots?

ROCK ISLAND, Ill. — In a period of five months, we have gone from seniors rushing to get COVID-19 vaccines to children now eligible for the shots.

"The studies have been very successful," said Rock Island County Health Department chief operating officer Janet Hill on "News 8 This Week with Jim Mertens".

Hill says tests on children 12 to 15 ended with no adverse health risks and no child getting the coronavirus.

"That's really clear to me that this vaccine has shown to me to be effective in everyone 12 and older," she said.

You can listen to the entire interview with Rock Island County Health department COO Janet Hill on THE CITIES PODCAST.

And schools also want to see kids gets a shot in the arm sooner rather than later.

"I just think its important that people understand if they don't want to have to quarantine in the fall this is the way to get there," said Moline High School principal Tristan Sanders.

But many concerned parents want to know how we got here, to the point that children 12 and over can now get the vaccine.

It comes after tests on children 12 to 15 were conducted by Pfizer on a form of the vaccine already approved for adults.

"These results were exactly as expected," said infectious disease expert Dr. Louis Katz.

Dr,. Katz, who serves as the Scott County Health Department's medical director, said the clinical tests used an abundance of precautions to make sure vaccine doses were both safe and effective.

"Essentially, these adolescents have very active immune systems and they behave very much like those of young adults," he said.

In the tests, the most common side effect was discomfort at the injection site.

About 77% reported feeling some fatigue.

And less than half had chills, muscle pain, or fever.

"Kids have been coming forward and wanting to know more about it and when they can get it," said Quad City pediatrician Dr. Swetha Kandula.

Dr. Kandula and other health professionals came forward to urge parents and guardians to get kids immunized.

"They are definitely safe and 100% effective."

And doctors sad, just as important, is the CDC approval for children to get the COVID vaccine at the same time they are getting other vaccines to prepare them for the new school year.

"Operationally that was a big move by the CDC that I applaud," said Dr. Katz.

And Dr. Katz says tests are now underway to see if COVID-19 vaccines can be offered to children under the age of 12.

"Studies on younger children, two to 14, with less mature immune systems are in progress but I don't expect to see any results from those studies (until late Summer, early Fall)," said Dr. Katz.

"They're more complicated to do for a number of reasons."