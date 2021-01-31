THIS WEEK: The long wait for your shot at the vaccine

New doses are arriving in the Quad Cities, but they are already taken

A new week means more doses of the COVID-19 vaccine in the Quad Cities.

But not enough.

"There is just a massive scarcity of the vaccine," Rock Island County Health Department Chief Operating Officer Janet Hill said on "News 8 This Week with Jim Mertens".

Hundreds of shots have been given in January.

"You're still talking about a couple hundred thousand doses that need to get into people's arms and that's just going to take a very long time to do that," she said.

How quickly are people reserving a time to get the vaccine?

Hill said when 600-doses were available in mid-January, they were already allocated within four minutes.

When 175- more doses became available, they were gone in two minutes.

"We appreciate the patience of our community," said Edward Rivers, public health director in Scott County.

"You've heard us say it time and time again, the limited vaccine supply has been the most single difficult factor in scheduling clinics for priority groups."

Nationwide, more than 22-million vaccines have been given by the end of January.

Government data from the first month of COVID-19 vaccinations finds the shots are as safe as the studies suggested they'd be.

But there are plenty of people who have their doubts.

"I know there's vaccine hesitation among a number of people but we're going to continue working on that," said Illinois Gov. J.B. Pritzker.

"That's going to be a primary goal for us."

Gov. Pritzker toured a Cicero high school where National Guard troops are helping administer the vaccines.

"Obviously we have nurses here from the schools that are supervising and overseeing," said Major Gen. Richard Neely of the illinois National Guard.

Those Guard troops have been activated in a supporting role in the Chicago area.

Such support has not been seen in the Quad Cities.

"I would certainly hope we can call in the National Guard at some point because we could use some help," said Hill.

Illinois set records the week of January 24 on the number of doses given out to the public.

But that was just 50,thousand vaccines a day.

A drop in the bucket compared to what's needed.

"This will be the biggest hurdle of the pandemic for us, getting through Phase 1B," said Hill.

She said the large number of people who qualify and the small amount of vaccine available will cause greater frustrations now.

She said health officials expect far more vaccines will be available later this year when the general public is able to et their shots.

"We ask that you remain patient and wait your turn," said Rock Island County public health director Nita Ludwig.

"It will come."