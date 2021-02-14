THIS WEEK: Making sure every senior gets a COVID-19 vaccination

Moline organization to start scheduling seniors Monday, February 15

DAVENPORT, Iowa — When it comes to the COVID-19 vaccines, it's fast becoming a case of don't call us, we'll call you.

"We here at UnityPoint would ask that you wait to hear from us," said the hospital system's clinic operations director, Tricia Fisher.

"As soon as we make contact with those patients we mark down their status so that we don't have repeat phone calls, so we know the patients that have declined, those that have scheduled, those that have maybe already received it in other locations," she added.

"So we keep track of that."

Hospitals and health systems are changing course as millions of people wait their turn for a shot at a shot.

"It's led to a frantic scramble for those precious few doses, technical difficulties, frayed nerves, and disappointments", admitted Edward Rivers, Scott County's Health Department director.

In the land of haves and have nots, you've needed to have a computer or cellphone to get registered.

"It is not lost on any us that are sitting at that table how strategically at-risk that group is and how targeted that group is with this virus," said Laura Kopp, president/CEO of CASI, the Center for Active Seniors during "News 8 This Week with Jim Mertens".

You can hear our entire interview with CASI's Laura Kopp on THE CITIES PODCAST.

CASI, in Scott County, started scheduling seniors this past week.

Alternatives for the Older Adult in Rock Island County starts Monday, February 15.

Click here for CASI information for Scott County residents or call 563-386-7477 .

Click here for Alternatives information for Rock Island County residents or call 1-833-382-1314.

But the problem is that tens of thousand of people want the shot and only hundreds of doses are available each week.

"Our commitment is to turn around the vaccine within that one week period so that we're ready for the next shipment and we can continue moving through the list," said Dr. Kurt Andersen, medical director at Genesis Health.

And as the list grows, those talking with the seniors are hearing about more than the worries over vaccine doses.

"Many of the older adults that we're talking to have not left their house since last March. And that is no joke," said Kopp.

"They have not left the four walls of their domicile because they are too afraid to go out."