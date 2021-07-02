THIS WEEK: Davenport gets ready for full-time in-school classes

District Superintendent TJ Schneckloth says it'll be impossible to keep 6 foot distances at all times

The deadline for Davenport parents to register their students for all-day, in-school classes is over.

Now the Quad City's largest school district needs to make it work.

"We started the process a couple weeks before because we saw it coming," said Davenport's new School Superintendent TJ Schneckloth on "News 8 This Week with Jim Mertens".

Students haven't been offered full time, in-school classes since March 2000 when the COVID-19 pandemic emptied classrooms throughout Iowa and Illinois.

But the Iowa Legislature, acting at the behest of Gov. Kim Reynolds, is now requiring districts to offer full-time, in-school classes in every school district in the state.

Parents had until Friday, February 5 to make the change

The in-school classes, called "Return to Learn", start Monday, February 15.

"When we return to face to face on the 15th we know we're not going to be able to appropriately provide six feet social distancing."

Schneckloth said health and safety will be the biggest concerns for both students and staff.

And that will require an attention to detail.

"The biggest thing that we can do is make sure we're masking up and trying to maximize the space we have," he said.

"And we're washing our hands and cleaning our surface."

You can listen to our entire interview with Superintendent TJ Schneckloth on THE CITIES PODCAST.

Studies have shown the spread of COVID in less in schools than the general public.

And in-school learning is better for most students.

Now schools will need to help students catch up.

"We know there's going to be an issue with credit recovery and we know there's going to be some loss learning so we are going to be asked yet again to re-invent our system to recover that learning," said Schneckloth.

And when it comes to the class of 2021, plans are already being made to renew the Spring ceremonies at the TaxSlayer Center in Moline.

"As of right now, and this could change on a dime, it's our goal to provide a face to face graduation."