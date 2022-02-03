THIS WEEK: It's your time to party

Iowa's political parties want you to join the party for the 2022 Caucuses

DAVENPORT, Iowa — It's caucus time across the state of Iowa.

And almost no one will notice.

"A caucus is a chance for neighbors to come together and talk about how they're doing, how to help our candidates who are committed to helping Iowa's working families, and it's grassroots democracy at its best," said Matt Trimble, head of the Scott County Democratic Party.

The Caucuses are not held every four years, but every two.

And when a Presidential race is not a part of the mixture, it can be easily ignored.

"We'll elect delegates to the county convention and then to our precinct committee which is the real working group that will moves our local Party forward," Trimble explained on "News 8 This Week with Jim Mertens".

Not just Democrats, but also Republicans will meet Monday, February 7, 2022 starting at 7 p.m.

Scott County Democrats will meet at Davenport North High School.

Scott County Republicans will meet in seven different locations.

Iowa Republicans and Iowa Democrats will meet in each of the state's 99 counties for Caucus night.

And while party leaders are focussed on 2022, there has been concern about the Caucus' future in 2024.

The last Iowa Caucus received widespread criticism after the presidential results weren't released until three days later.

Now, the Democratic National Committee is considering what it might do in two years to kick off is nominating process.

For Scott County Democrats, the decision is simple.

"We want to stay first in the Nation because the people of Iowa are smart and have a history of really being a sample of what's going on in the United States," said Trimble.