THIS WEEK: Having a say about Downtown Davenport

DAVENPORT, Iowa — In the past 20 years, Davenport has seen $600 million in investments. There are now 250 businesses that are featured there. And some 1500 people call it home.

And although there's nothing quite like a downtown, there's is no concrete answer to what it can still become.

There are multi-million dollar plans for the riverfront in the form of RiverVision and Main Street Landing in Davenport.

But now the Downtown Davenport Partnership is spearheading the effort to help plan for that future.

"There are some big ideas out there," said Partnership Executive Director Kyle Carter during an interview on "News 8 This Week with Jim Mertens".

The Partnership is working with a New York architectural firm to develop a new master plan for the future of the downtown area.

"But we're in a position right now where we need to capitalize on what we have done while getting through the short term survival of COVID."

The Partnership is looking for public input of what it likes and doesn't like about downtown.

Calling it the "front porch of Davenport" and "the face of the Quad Cities", Carter said the development of the downtown impacts more than just the riverfront.

"When we invest down here, it's not like an investment like anywhere else in town," he said.

Downtowns are fast becoming a mix of retail, office, recreation, and housing for people of all ages.

Carter says the investments needed will make the downtown more user-friendly with parks and trails, easy pedestrian access, and a welcoming attitude for other city residents and visitors.

"It is a reflection on our entire community and so it's very important that we continue that investment and the diversity of who and what is here."

The community study is part of added public input that was disrupted by COVID -19's shutdown of public gatherings during the summer. The Downtown Davenport Partnership says the on-line survey becomes more important for its research into the public's views.

It's also a chance to help our neighbors.

"Downtown is almost entirely locally-owned businesses which is one of our greatest strengths," said Carter.