THIS WEEK: Bustos outlines funding plan for $2 trillion infrastructure bill

Rep. Cheri Bustos says Interstate 74 bridge is an example of what the country needs

A $2.3 trillion dollar national infrastructure bill will be a huge investment, but also a huge bill for taxpayers to pay.

The President is calling for an increase in the corporate tax rate, from the current level of 21% to a rate “between 25 and 28” percent.

It's a move to have the wealthy and big corporations pay a larger share in taxes than they do right now.

It's a plan that has the support of western Illinois U.S. Rep. Cheri Bustos.

"If you're one of the biggest corporations in America and you pay, when it's all said and done, a net zero in federal taxes, we're not going to let you do that anymore," Rep. Bustos said during "News 8 THIS WEEK with Jim Mertens".

Rep. Bustos says it's part of a philosophy where America rewards "work and not wealth."

"If you make $400,000 or more, you're going to pay a little bit more," she said.

Rep. Bustos points to the $1.2 billion Interstate 74 bridge project in the Quad Cities as an example of the infrastructure projects needed nationwide.

But she also says broadband access across the country is a necessity because 34 million Americans have no access to high speed internet right now.

"So corporations are going to pay their fair share, the richest of the richest of the richest are going to pay their fair share, and that is how these massive, another word for it, these bold projects are going to be paid for."

Time to Go

Rep. Bustos announced she will not run for re-election in 2022.

It comes at a time when Congressional district lines will e redrawn as Illinois loses a seat in the House of Representatives.

"Because of redistricting, it is a perfect time for me to say thanks to everybody."

And, she said, because of modern politics, she made her announcement as early in her term as she could.

"It's a long runway now for elections these days and it'll allow the next voice to step in and run in this seat."

Civility on Capitol Hill

Rep. Bustos said she reached her decision to end her Congressional career after a 10-year soul searching assessment of her life.

She says she's done that introspective look before as she had careers in journalism and health care.

Although she said the Capitol Insurrection and the increased partisan rancor have left marks in her life, those aren't the reasons she has decided to retire.

"I have some unbelievable colleagues who are smart, who are public servants through and through, who have done amazing work," she said.

"And then there are some who are so hyper partisan that literally won't give you the time of day if you have a 'D' by your name."