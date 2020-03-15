THIS WEEK: Securing your vote

Rock Island County takes unprecedented steps for Tuesday's Illinois Primary

MOLINE, Ill. — Rock Island County election officials say the Tuesday, March 17 Illinois primary will be both secure and safe.

"We have taken every precaution we know to take at this time to protect our voters," County Clerk Karen Kinney said during an interview on "News 8 This Week with Jim Mertens".

The state is trying to reduce any chance for coronavirus infection at polling places.

Kinney said each of the polling stations are being disinfected.

She said there will be hand sanitizer, bacterial wipes, and paper towels available at each location.

But she urged people to vote early to avoid long lines.

Rock Island County early voting will continues Sunday, March 15 from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. at the County Clerk's office in the County Administration building in downtown Rock Island.

Early voting continues Monday, March 16 from 8 a.m. to 7 p.m.

Election Day is Tuesday, March 17 with polls open from 6 a.m. to 7 p.m.

Can you change your vote if you voted early and your candidate dropped out of the race? Can you register at the polls? Get answers to those questions from Karen Kinney in our NEWS 8 THIS WEEK EXTRA on Facebook at WQAD Jim Mertens.

Illinois State Election officials say they've spent more than $13 million dollars to increase security in the Illinois election system since foreign hackers were able to access the state board's voter registration system before the 2016 election.

Though data was stolen at the state level, Kinney says the actual vote was unaffected.

"Our machines are not connected to the internet," she said.

Still she echoed advice from state officials: if you see something irregular, at polling stations, report it.