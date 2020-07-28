x
Third Iowa inmate death attributed to COVID-19, Iowa Department of Corrections says

There have been 839 total COVID-19 deaths in Iowa as of 6 p.m. Tuesday.
IOWA CITY, Iowa — Timothy Louis McGhee Jr. was pronounced dead, likely due to complications related to COVID-19 and multiple preexisting medical conditions, Monday night at the University of Iowa Hospital.

McGhee was 48-years-old at the time of his death. 

The Johnson County Medical Examiner has conducted their review; an autopsy will not be performed.  

His passing marks the third death of an Iowa inmate likely related to COVID-19. 

McGhee was serving a 15-year sentence for the three convictions of Theft 2nd Degree from Linn County. 

His sentence began on October 31, 2018.

