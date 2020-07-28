Third Iowa inmate death attributed to COVID-19, Iowa Department of Corrections says

IOWA CITY, Iowa — Timothy Louis McGhee Jr. was pronounced dead, likely due to complications related to COVID-19 and multiple preexisting medical conditions, Monday night at the University of Iowa Hospital.
McGhee was 48-years-old at the time of his death.
The Johnson County Medical Examiner has conducted their review; an autopsy will not be performed.
His passing marks the third death of an Iowa inmate likely related to COVID-19.
McGhee was serving a 15-year sentence for the three convictions of Theft 2nd Degree from Linn County.
His sentence began on October 31, 2018.