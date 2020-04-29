The show must go on; Ballet QC moves online

Ballet Quad Cities goes virtual.

ROCK ISLAND, Ill. — Ballet Quad Cities isn't letting the current health pandemic stand in their way. The dance company was forced to cancel the rest of their season because of COVID-19.

Staff say it was a heart-breaking decision but now they're teaching virtually- allowing students and professionals to continue doing what they love.

"Our students and our company dancers still want to dance so we're figuring out ways to put classes online and continue their training," Nicole Lyon, Artistic Director said.