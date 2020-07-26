The second open-air market looks to make real change for black-owned businesses

Hosted by the QC Empowerment Network, this new monthly event aims to create new connections for business owners.

DAVENPORT, Iowa — People are encouraged to start shopping at black-owned businesses Sunday.

The QC Empowerment Network is hosting its second open-air market on July 26 from 4 to 7 p.m. It's happening at the Freight House Farmers Market in Davenport.

Organizer Tracy White says they're featuring several dozen black-owned businesses, from painter to real estate agents. It's a way to expose people to these business owners by building connections between them and new customers.

White adds it's a way to fight some of the financial and social disparities within the black community.

"You have to be intentional, right?," White says, "because as I said, not everyone has a storefront or a brick and mortar you can walk into and shop. So we want people to not just shop now because it's a hashtag or it's a trend but to understand what services that are being offered in our community and then be intentional about shopping with a black-owned business."