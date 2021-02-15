How a grant from TEGNA is helping improve a historic park in Davenport

The Schuetzen Park in Davenport gained popularity through the COVID-19 pandemic as a place for outdoor activities. Now a grant is helping fund improvements.

DAVENPORT, Iowa — The Schuetzen Park in Davenport has had a storied history, flourishing for about a half-century before being closed after World War I for about 70 years.

In its early days, Schuetzen Park was a place in Davenport for families looking to escape the hustle and bustle. It was a destination spot with a dance hall, trap shooting, a zoo, a music pavilion and a roller coaster.

Fast forward to the 2000s, with the park becoming home to a pavilion and about a mile worth of trails and more on the way, with the help of a grant.

WQAD's parent company TEGNA offers grants to local nonprofit organizations two times each year in the communities it serves. Schuetzen Park is one of those recipients.

The extended trails will carve a path around and up to a lookout over a pond called Deere Lagoon. That project is expected to begin in April or May of 2021. Once the trail is cleared, volunteers will lay gravel over the path and benches will be installed.

Schuetzen Park regained some of its popularity in 2020, with the COVID-19 pandemic pushing families to find safe outdoor activities.