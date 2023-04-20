The Rock Island Arsenal needs your help honoring a veteran Thursday

Private First Class David Craig Yoder will be laid to rest Tuesday afternoon. There are no friends or family that are able to attend his funeral.

ROCK ISLAND ARSENAL, Ill. — The Rock Island Arsenal is looking for community support as a veteran is laid to rest Tuesday. "There are no family or friends that are able to be in attendance for this Veteran," the Arsenal released in a social media post. "It is greatly appreciated for those who can attend and support".

PFC Yoder was born Friday, May 29th, 1959, and died Thursday, February 2nd, 2023 He served in the U.S. Marine Corps from 1976 - 1979. Foster Funeral Services has a memory wall where the public can leave condolences.

The ceremony will take place at the Rock Island National Cemetery at 2:00 pm Thursday, April 20th, 2023.

Right now more than 26,000 headstones lay in uniform lines at Rock Island National Cemetery. They represent the more than 32,000 veterans and family members buried there, dating back as far as the Civil War. "We want to provide a lasting place for them to lay their loved ones to rest," said Matt Tomes, Director of Rock Island National Cemetery. Tomes says, they are running out of room to lay heroes to rest. Right now, the cemetery completes 15-20 burials a week.

"Generally, if you served on active duty, you are eligible to be buried here" said Tomes. The burial for veterans and their spouses, comes at no cost to the family due to a military benefit covering the cost. "Inside our gates there's no cost. The headstones are free, opening and closing the gravesite is free" said Tomes. That doesn't mean there is no cost for the funeral. Any services held outside of the the burial are separate.

"I hope veterans realize that we're here for them. We're here for the families. We want to provide a lasting place for them to lay their lived ones to rest," said Tomes.