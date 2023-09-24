The Project of the Quad Cities receives gift from the Quad Cities Community Foundation

MOLINE, Ill. — The Lynn and Dennis Quinn Family Charitable Foundation Fund, an endowment fund at the Quad Cities Community Foundation, gifted $50,000 to The Project of the Quad Cities.
The Project will use the donation to expand its healthcare operations, including gender-affirming healthcare for trans and gender-nonconforming youth in the Illinois Quad Cities, according to a press release.
The Project has offered healthcare since 1986, when it served people living with HIV/AIDS. Current services include:
- STD and HIV testing with same-day results (walk-ins accepted)
- HIV self-testing
- PrEP and PEP to prevent HIV transmission
- Harm reduction
- LGBTQ+ healthcare, including primary care and gender-affirming hormone therapy
- Individual and group counseling
- Supportive services and treatment for Hepatitis C
- Survivor services for victims of domestic abuse
- Professional education sessions with The Village Project
- Clinical pharmacy services with Two Rivers Pharmacy
To book an appointment at The Project, visit their website.