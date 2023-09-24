The Project of the Quad Cities receives gift from the Quad Cities Community Foundation

A gift of $50,000 from the Lynn and Dennis Quinn Family Charitable Foundation Fund will allow The Project to expand its healthcare offerings.

MOLINE, Ill. — The Lynn and Dennis Quinn Family Charitable Foundation Fund, an endowment fund at the Quad Cities Community Foundation, gifted $50,000 to The Project of the Quad Cities.

The Project will use the donation to expand its healthcare operations, including gender-affirming healthcare for trans and gender-nonconforming youth in the Illinois Quad Cities, according to a press release.

The Project has offered healthcare since 1986, when it served people living with HIV/AIDS. Current services include:

STD and HIV testing with same-day results (walk-ins accepted)

HIV self-testing

PrEP and PEP to prevent HIV transmission

Harm reduction

LGBTQ+ healthcare, including primary care and gender-affirming hormone therapy

Individual and group counseling

Supportive services and treatment for Hepatitis C

Survivor services for victims of domestic abuse

Professional education sessions with The Village Project

Clinical pharmacy services with Two Rivers Pharmacy