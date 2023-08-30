The Project of the Quad Cities moving to new location on John Deere Road

The care center that specializes in LGBTQ+ healthcare will move to its new location in November after increased demand for its services.

MOLINE, Ill. — The Project of the Quad Cities announced it will move to a new location this coming November after experiencing higher demand for its services, according to a release from the center on Wednesday, Aug. 30.

The Project will move from its current location in downtown Moline along River Drive to 4101 John Deere Road. That building previously held the John Deere Medical Group.

The Project provides health care services for the LGBTQ+ population and works to provide HIV/AIDS testing and care. The center has "experienced rapid growth in its service offerings over the past five years," the release says.

“The Project must do what’s necessary to care for our community,” said TPQC CEO Caitlin Wells. “This move enables us to better serve people living with HIV while supporting our growth in behavioral health and LGBTQ+ healthcare.”

The new space has four exam rooms, five behavioral health offices, two large group meeting rooms, and space for an adjoining pharmacy.

“We’ve been doing this work since 1986. Along the way, we’ve had to evolve. The space will allow us to continue growing and, when necessary, adapt to the ever-changing nature of the work we do,” Wells said.

The Project plans to move by this November. The offices will close briefly from Nov. 1-3 as they move, but clients needs will still be met, according to TPQC project manager Tyler Mitchell. They also plan on hosting community open houses at the new location in early 2024.

TPQC focuses on the following services for the LGBTQ+ community: